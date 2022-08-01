Large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home

Miami-Dade police said they received a call about threats coming from the home.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court.

It is not clear whether those threats were made against themself or someone else.

Officers are working to confirm whether or not someone is inside.

Police said they are waiting on a search warrant before going inside the home.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.