Miami-Dade man who surrendered to cops accused of kicking, punching, pistol-whipping daughter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who surrendered to Miami-Dade police following a large presence in his neighborhood Monday faced a child abuse charge, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday.

Donnell Bell, 38, is accused of a series of abuses against his 17-year-old daughter.

Officers initially responded to Bell’s home, located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court, Monday afternoon after receiving a third-party call about threats. He later surrendered to officers just after 9:30 p.m.

According to the arrest report, Bell first slapped his daughter in the face, then kicked her in the stomach, causing redness.

Police said Bell then rolled a cigarette containing an “unknown substance” and blew the smoke into his daughter’s face. She told police that she “hallucinated” afterward.

Bell then grabbed a gun, police said, pointed it at her and then hit her across the back of her head with it, causing a bruise. Bell also punched her in the face, causing a “swollen black eye,” the report states.

Then, Bell “restricted her breathing,” the report states, “causing her to go in and out of consciousness” and then threatened to kill his daughter.

Finally, police accuse Bell of giving his daughter “three unknown small white pills to consume,” which reportedly made her “sleepy, dizzy and hallucinate.”

Officials booked Bell into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Tuesday morning and held him on a $5,000 bond.