Coast Guard: 53 Cuban migrants intercepted near Keys repatriated

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard sent 53 migrants back to Cuba Saturday amid an ongoing surge in migration from the island and one day after at least two migrants died after a rustic boat capsized off the Florida Keys.

According to the Coast Guard, Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated the Cubans following several interdictions in the Straits of Florida Thursday.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,739 Cubans, the agency said.

Earlier in the week, officials arrested 108 Cuban migrants who landed in the Keys over a two-day span.