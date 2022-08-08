Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.

Video from Sky 10 showed significant damage; the fire appears to have burned through a large portion of the building’s roof.

“The fire caused exposures to the roof and heavy smoke damage to the units,” a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson said Friday.

One person was checked out at the scene and a firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, a Housing and Urban Development manager told police that the unit was supposed to be vacant and was being prepared to be rented out for several weeks on and off.

Several neighbors told police that they saw Daylet Uribazo-Hernandez arguing with her boyfriend “Jonathan” and coming in and out of the unit.

Witnesses then saw flames coming from the unit around 11:30 a.m. and saw Uribazo-Hernandez run out of the unit shortly after.

According to her arrest report, she left the area before firefighters arrived, but returned around 6:15 p.m.

Police said Uribazo-Hernandez spoke to some of the neighbors who witnessed the fire and they called police to notify officers that she had returned to the scene.

When officers arrived, Uribazo-Hernandez was sitting on the sidewalk.

She was taken into custody and provided a statement to detectives, however that statement was redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

Uribazo-Hernandez faces charges of arson and burglary.