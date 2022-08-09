Police ID suspect in deadly northeast Miami-Dade hit-and-run, offer reward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Tuesday that they’ve identified a suspect in a deadly May hit-and-run crash in northeast Miami-Dade and are asking for the public’s help finding him.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 23 on Biscayne Boulevard at the Northeast 114th Street intersection.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News showed a man, later identified as Cesar Pena Herrera, jogging across the intersection before being struck by a car, which quickly disappears from the frame as another driver stops to help.

According to Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, police believe 30-year-old Sean Michael McEvoy was behind the wheel and officials issued a warrant for his arrest.

They said he abandoned his car in the parking lot of a nearby storage facility.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to McEvoy’s capture. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-471-2425 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.