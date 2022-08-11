Broward County Public Schools drivers prepare for 1st day of school

Broward County Public Schools will have more than 800 buses to transport more than 60,000 student .

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Akaya Giles was preparing to start driving students to and from public school starting on Monday in Broward County.

Giles, who described herself as a “rookie,” got into a school bus on Thursday and behind the wheel for a dry run of her route.

“It’s exciting and it’s hectic as well. You have got to make sure you have the right children at the right buses and make sure they’re going to the right schools,” Giles said.

Broward County Public Schools will have more than 800 buses to transport more than 60,000 student .

“This year we are starting with qualified candidates and we are 100 percent satisfied that all of our routes are covered.” said Simone Clowers, the transportation assistant director for BCPS.

BCPS is holding two open house events for parents on Saturday and Sunday.

The session on Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the one on Sunday is from 1 to 5 p.m. Parents are welcome to drive up to one of the five transportation locations to get bus assignments.

Ad

Central, at 3831 NW 10 Ave., in Oakland Park, manages routes 2000-2999.

Central West, at 2320 College Ave., in Davie, manages routes 4000-4999.

North, at 1751 NW 22 Ave., in Pompano Beach, manages routes 1000-1999.

South, at 900 S. University Dr., in Pembroke Pines, manages routes 3000-3999.

South West, at 20251 Stirling Rd., Pembroke Pines, manages routes 5000-5999.

BCPS is asking students to arrive at the assigned bus stop at least 10 minutes before the stop time. Students who are 9 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Students are not allowed to eat, drink or chew gum on the bus.

BCPS is hiring school bus drivers and paying $16.5 per hour. For more information about the job openings, visit this page.

For more information about the BCPS transportation services, visit this page, e-mail register2ride@browardschools.com or call 754-321-4499.

Related stories