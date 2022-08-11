Miami-Dade police narcotics officer, K-9 remain hospitalized after Turnpike crash

A Miami-Dade police officer and his K-9 remain hospitalized following a crash on the Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police narcotics officer and his K-9 partner remain hospitalized Thursday, a day after they were involved in a crash with a truck on Florida’s Turnpike.

“He’s resting with his family and his law enforcement family, and we’re just very thankful right now,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street.

A smashed windshield is just part of the obvious damage on the unmarked police vehicle -- a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe.

The truck it collided with doubles as an all-terrain crane.

The impact caused the SUV to roll over, and sent debris flying across the northbound lanes of the highway.

Police shut down the highway, in part, to airlift the officer to the hospital, who was in critical but stable condition.

“When you get that call, your heart stops,” Ramirez said. “You worry like it’s a family member, just like your own family, and you worry right away for his condition and you drive everybody crazy trying to find out how he’s doing while he’s getting here to the hospital.”

Ad

Fellow policemen and women raced to the hospital to support their fellow officer.

Some of them were visibly emotional as they awaited updates from doctors.

The officer is a 17-year veteran of the force who was on duty on a routine patrol at the time.

His K-9 partner named Fox suffered minor injuries, and remains at the vet recovering.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.