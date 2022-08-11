Stolen puppy returned to South Florida pet store, thief still on loose, sheriff says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities say they’ve located a Pekingese-Maltese puppy stolen from a South Florida pet store last month, but they’ve yet to find the woman accused of stealing the dog.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a woman wearing a face mask and baseball cap entered the Wet Kisses Pet Company store at 6169 S. Jog Rd. on July 23 and took the black-and-white dog, worth $2,600, from the viewing pen.

Deputies said she concealed the dog underneath her sweater and walked out of the store.

PBSO tweeted that the dog was located by animal control officers in Clewiston Thursday morning and returned to the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

