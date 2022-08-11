‘You feel hurt’: Father pleads for answers in son’s southwest Miami-Dade murder

Miami-Dade police are investigating the shooting death of Freddie Coard Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The father of 32-year-old Freddie Coard says he’s hoping for answers in the shooting death of his son at a southwest Miami-Dade park Tuesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to Princetonian Park, near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m., after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Police said Coard had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

Eddie Coard described his son as a ”fun loving person” who liked to smile.

“(He got) along with everybody,” Coard said. “(He was) loyal to everybody, friends and whatever.”

That’s why Coard says he’s not sure who would be after Freddie. But he wants to know who pulled the trigger.

“I want to find out,” he said. “I don’t know what happened.”

People who live in the apartment complex next to the park said there’s typically a lot of traffic at the park, usually from people who don’t necessarily live nearby. Freddie’s father says he doesn’t know why his son was at the park or if he had issues with anyone.

The Coard family said there is still a lot to find out about Freddie’s death.

“You feel hurt,” Eddie Coard said. “You feel bad.”

A description of the shooter has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.