$42,000 Florida Lottery ticket purchased in Miami-Dade remains unclaimed; about to expire

HIALEAH, Fla. – Check your Lottery tickets! A Fantasy 5 winning ticket from February is about to expire and has yet to be claimed, Lottery officials announced on Friday.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the Feb. 20 drawing were:

9 – 10 – 17 – 22 – 33

According to Lottery officials, the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Food Plus 2013 store, at 6900 W. 16th Ave. in Hialeah.

The ticket is worth $42,356.54.

It is set to expire Aug. 19 at midnight.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

“FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, players win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played.

“If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.”

Players may obtain more information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website at www.flalottery.com.