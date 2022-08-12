Officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

A man was shot on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County.

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the area and found the man in the back of a corner home, near the St James AME Church at 1845 NW 65 St.

Police officers were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location