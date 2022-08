Firefighters rescued two cats from a house fire on Friday in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Flames were raging in a home when firefighters found two cats hiding under a bed on Friday in Miami-Dade County.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel, the fire started in the kitchen of a home along Ahmad Street in Opa-locka.

Fire Rescue personnel determined the cats were barely breathing after inhaling smoke, so they used oxygen masks to help revive them.

MDFR personnel shared these photos:

Firefighters rescued two cats from a house fire on Friday in Opa-locka. (MDFR)

