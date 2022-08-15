Surgeon amputates part of boy’s leg after shark attack while snorkeling in Florida Keys

Jameson Reeder, Jr., was the victim of a recent shark attack in the Florida Keys.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shark recently attacked 11-year-old Jameson Reeder, Jr., in the Florida Keys and he and his family need help.

Jameson was snorkeling when a shark attacked him. A surgeon had to amputate his leg below the knee.

While injured in the water, Jameson got his family’s attention and held on to a noodle as a boat approached. There was a nurse in the good Samaritan’s boat that took him to shore.

Medics and a helicopter took Jameson and his mother Mary Reeder to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The whole way Jameson said, “Jesus is going to save me,” according to his mother.

James Miller set up a GiveSendGo fundraiser to help the family.

“We are asking for prayers and any additional financial help to support this dear sweet family as they recover both physically and mentally from this traumatic experience. One thing we know for sure, is Jameson Jr.’s fearless faith in God carried him through,” Miller wrote.

