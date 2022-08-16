107 migrants returned to Cuba after interceptions near Keys, Coast Guard says

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 100 Cuban migrants intercepted off the Florida Keys in nine separate instances over the weekend were sent back to the island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew returned 107 migrants in total Tuesday. The Coast Guard also released images of two of the nine vessels intercepted off the Keys over the weekend.

The number of interdictions at sea since Oct. 1, 2021 is now nearing the 4,000 mark, the agency says.

3,997 Cubans have been intercepted on the water so far this fiscal year, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Border Patrol also stopped 52 Cuban migrants at Key West’s famed Southernmost Point over the weekend.