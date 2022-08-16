Broward County Public Schools to launch bus tracking app

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Broward County Public Schools students head out for their first day of school on Tuesday, technology will soon be launched to track their school bus.

The Here Comes the Bus app and website will allow parents of students riding public busses to track the school bus in real-time via their smartphones.

BCPS is expected to launch the new technology for parents and students on Sept. 15.

The district will have more than 800 buses to transport more than 60,000 students on Tuesday.

BCPS is asking students to arrive at the assigned bus stop at least 10 minutes before the stop time. Students who are 9 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Students are not allowed to eat, drink or chew gum on the bus.

For more information about the BCPS transportation services, visit this page, e-mail register2ride@browardschools.com or call 754-321-4499.

To download the Here Comes the Bus App, click on this link.