Thousands of Broward County students head back to class after summer break

Certified bus drivers are ready to pick up students in Broward County Tuesday morning for the first day of school.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thousands of students in Broward County are heading back to classrooms Tuesday.

At Fort Lauderdale High School alone, more than 2,200 students are expected to return to the classroom.

“There is a lot of excitement in the air,” Principal Erin Brown said.

Some teachers moved books into their classrooms Monday as others made sure things like seating arrangements were ready to go.

“We use all of the time that we’re given to make sure everything is perfect and 100 percent ready to go for tomorrow,” Brown said on Monday.

On Monday, teachers were briefed on the district’s new plain language emergency system.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright also addressed teacher vacancies, which were a concern over the summer.

“(On the) first day of school, every core academic classroom will have a certified teacher in front of our children,” she said.

She also said every bus route will have a certified bus driver Tuesday morning.

