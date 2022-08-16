Broward County Public Schools superintendent says 1st day was successful

Superintendent Vicki Cartwright provides update on first day of schools on Tuesday in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vicki Cartwright announced the first day of the 2022-23 school year went smoothly on Tuesday.

Cartwright said the school cafeterias served 101,000 “healthy and nutritious” meals. She also said a federal program is funding free breakfast at all BCPS cafeterias.

“Free lunches are also available at 107 of our schools,” Cartwright said during an afternoon news conference adding parents in other schools can apply for the need-based program.

BCPS, the sixth-largest school district, serves more than 250,000 students in more than 330 schools.

Cartwright also said the district attracted qualified teachers from the Phillippines to deal with the nationwide shortage.

