Broward deputies continue search for suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman

20-year-old Anaysha Donjoie of Lauderhill was shot and killed on her birthday. Now, Broward County deputies are continuing their search for her killer.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A small memorial has been set up outside Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. It’s where Anaysha Donjoie crashed as she was trying to seek help after being shot Sunday morning.

The 20-year-old woman from Lauderhill was shot and killed on her birthday. Now, Broward County deputies are continuing their search for her killer.

Early Sunday morning, 911 calls began pouring in after a shooting near North Cypress Road and West Copans Road.

At about the same time, officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they got two ShotSpotter activations and, moments later, one more 911 call—from the victim herself.

Donjoie was driving herself to Broward Health North and got almost all of the way there before crashing into a tree on the hospital’s property.

Emergency room staff rushed her inside and did what they could, but just 15 minutes after the shots were fired, Donjoie was pronounced dead.

Deputies spent hours on the scene looking for evidence.

Friends of Donjoie’s say she leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.