89º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Police arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run that injured 2-year-old

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Broward County
Video shows suspect in hit-and-run crash injuring boy

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have arrested a woman who they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a young child.

Detectives arrested 60-year-old Kimberly Mathis on Wednesday at her North Lauderdale home.

The crash happened on Thursday, Aug. 11 near Northwest 5th Avenue and 43rd Street in Oakland Park.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Surveillance video showed Mathis appearing to inspect her burgundy Ford Edge in a parking lot not long after the crash.

She was taken to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Main Jail on a charge of failing to stop or remain at an accident involving injury.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter