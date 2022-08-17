Video captures theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of allergy medications at CVS in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – New surveillance video released Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office appears to show a man stealing allergy products from a CVS on Coral Ridge Drive.

On Aug. 5 at approximately 11:15 am, BSO deputies responded to the CVS located on 11375 West Atlantic Boulevard, in reference to a retail theft that occurred.

CVS store manager Odette Pierre stated she made the call for police assistance after a black male, who was approximately 25 years old had stolen items from the store.

After walking behind the man in close proximity to see if he would leave in a vehicle, the man stated out loud, “If you keep following me, I’ll shoot you.”

Pierre stated she never saw a gun, and indicated the man was holding a bag in each hand.

Pierre told deputies that she would have to complete a full inventory to see exactly how many items were stolen, but as of now she provided a store receipt to authorities, indicating that 100 packages of allergy medications valued at $3,154.80 were stolen by the suspect.

After the theft, surveillance video then shows the man walking north on the east side of the CVS and out of view.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweat pants and a grayish baseball cap at the time of the theft.

Deputies are still searching for the thief.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shoplifter’s identity to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477).