Sheriff: Fake rideshare driver exposed himself, touched woman trying to get ride home

KEY WEST, Fla. – A woman who thought she was getting a ride home from Key West from a rideshare driver was instead victimized by a man pretending to work for a rideshare company, who exposed himself and touched her, Monroe County deputies allege.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said a 45-year-old woman told deputies she was drinking on the 200 block of Duval Street just before 1 a.m. Thursday when she tried to order a rideshare home, but added that she had never used the company’s app before.

Instead of getting a real driver, Linhardt says 32-year-old Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira, of Stock Island, pulled up in a silver SUV and told her he was with the rideshare company. His SUV even had a rideshare company’s logo on it, deputies said.

But they said he was not working for the company.

“During the ride, Teixeira exposed himself and repeatedly asked the victim to touch him—advances she repeatedly rebuked,” Linhardt said. “He attempted to pull her dress up, grabbed her wrist and put his hands on her legs, all the while she told him to stop and to let her out of the SUV, which he declined to do.”

Linhardt said Teixeira eventually dropped the woman off at her home.

“The woman also told deputies she got an odd feeling before he assaulted her, adding she felt the driver was not really a rideshare driver,” he said.

After the victim alerted law enforcement, deputies found the SUV and arrested Teixeira after the victim identified him, Linhardt said.

Records show Teixeira was arrested on Cudjoe Key.

Teixeira faces charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and indecent exposure. He’s set to be arraigned in Monroe County court Sept. 2, records show.