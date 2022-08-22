Law enforcement community mourns fallen Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died after a crash in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of South Florida’s law enforcement community met on Sunday for a procession in honor of a fallen Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent who died on Saturday in Miami-Dade County.

Jose Perez died at the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital 17 days after a crash at Northwest 127 Avenue and Seventh Terrace. Local 10 News sources said he was on duty when he was injured.

David Magnusson, the former El Portal Police Chief, said he met Perez when they both worked for the Miami Police Department. He is mourning Perez, who he described as “a nice man” and gentleman.

“The oxygen left the room and you’re just sitting there in a daze,” Magnusson said about the moment he learned of his death.

Magnusson said he had the opportunity to work with him again after his tenure with MPD.

“When I first became a major, he did work for me in the communications section,” Magnusson said.

Perez, he said, was a loyal and kind friend who had a good sense of humor.

“I’m going to miss him greatly,” Magnusson said.

Perez died just after the law enforcement community met for a procession in honor of Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry, who was shot while on duty on Monday night and died on Wednesday.

“It’s not a career it’s a calling and there are a lot of people hurt,” Magnusson said.