Former President Trump alleged to have 700+ pages of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON – The National Archives released a letter alleging former President Donald Trump had more than 700 pages of classified material in his possession at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office.

The letter focused on 15 boxes that were found, saying “among the materials in the boxes are over 100 documents with classification markings, comprising more than 700 pages.”

According to the New York Times, Trump himself reviewed the documents last year telling advisors, “they’re mine.”

However, under US law, any presidential records remain government property.

It comes as Trump asked for a special master to review the materials seized by the department of justice from his Florida home.

The so-called special master would determine if any of the documents should be returned to the former President.

Trump filed a motion on Monday to seek an injunction that would bar the government from any further review of the seized materials until the appointment is made.