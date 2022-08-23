Vigil held for 5 victims killed in Palmetto wrong-way wreck

Family members, loved ones and friends gathered on Tuesday to honor the lives of the five young people who were killed in a wrong-way crash.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members, loved ones and friends gathered on Tuesday to honor the lives of the five young people who were killed in a wrong-way crash.

It happened early Saturday morning on the Palmetto Expressway near 57th Avenue.

The victims have been identified by family members as Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano, Valeria Peña, Giancarlos Arias and Valeria Caceres.

They were all between the ages of 18 and 25.

Tuesday’s vigil was held at Hammock’s Community Park in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police arrested 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, who they say was responsible for causing the fatal crash. He faces five counts of vehicular homicide.

Simeon was in his silver Infiniti going eastbound on the Palmetto in the westbound lanes when he slammed head-on into the victim’s Honda sedan.

First responders pronounced each of the victims dead at the scene.

Simeon had to be extracted from his vehicle and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Troopers have not said whether alcohol played a factor in the crash, or indicate what led Simeon to going the wrong way on the highway.

If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the families of Pacalagua, Marcano, Peña, Arias and Caceres.