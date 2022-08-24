Man accused of pimping out woman from his home in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he was operating his home as a brothel.

According to his arrest report, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office’s Human Trafficking Task Force, which the Hialeah Police Department is a member of, received information that women were engaging in prostitution at Gustavo Luis Borrego’s home on West 35th Street.

Police said the task force initiated an undercover operation and spotted a man going into the home Tuesday afternoon and leaving 30 minutes later.

The man was pulled over and admitted that he had responded to an ad for sex, and a woman who answered the phone call directed him to go to the home, where he paid $140 in exchange for sex acts, the arrest report stated.

Police said an undercover detective then called the phone number on the ad and negotiated $130 in exchange for sex.

The detective then went to the home and gave the woman the money, at which time she was detained for questioning while Borrego, 37, who was in the backyard at the time, was arrested.

The victim told police that she had responded to a job posting for “sexy escorts” about two weeks prior. She said she called the phone number on the job posting and Borrego answered the phone.

He then picked her up from Fort Lauderdale, drove her back to his home and told her that she would be performing sex acts with clients, utilizing one of two bedrooms in the home, authorities said.

According to Borrego’s arrest report, he provided her with a cellphone to be used solely for arranging “sex dates” with clients, and told her he would provide her housing so long as she gave him $40 per client.

Borrego faces charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, unlawful use of a communications device, renting a space for prostitution and soliciting another to commit prostitution.