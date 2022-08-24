Police: Man made lewd comments to girl at Hialeah bus stop, followed her aboard

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police accuse a 21-year-old man of making multiple lewd, graphic comments to a girl at a Hialeah bus stop Tuesday morning, then getting on the bus with her and following her to a K-8 school.

According to police, the victim was less than 16 years old.

In an arrest report, police wrote that Junior Romero saw the girl at a bus stop at West 24th Avenue and 60th Street, approached her, sat next to her and told her he wanted to “get her pregnant.”

When the city bus arrived, Romero got on board with the victim and continued stating to her that he “has a big d--- and can get her wet,” police wrote.

After she got off the bus at the M.A. Milam K-8 Center at 6020 W. 16th Ave., Romero walked with her to the front of the school, according to police. In fear, she approached a school resource officer and reported what happened.

The officer detained the man and called Hialeah police, who took Romero into custody.

Romero, a Venezuelan national who lives on the streets of Miami, made statements to police that corroborated the victim’s story, investigators wrote.

Police took Romero to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he faced a $5,000 bond on a charge of aggravated stalking of a minor under 16, a third-degree felony.