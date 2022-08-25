Cell phone video shows aftermath of shooting at stoplight in Hialeah

A shooting in Hialeah is under investigation and video showing the aftermath of the incident is leading to even more questions.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

Was it road rage?

It’s not yet known, but what neighbors and drivers saw Wednesday morning was no doubt, frightening and dangerous.

Drivers were forced to come to a stop as they saw a man who had collapsed in the middle of the street after being struck by gunfire.

The man standing next to him is holding what appears to be a gun.

This all took place on Hialeah Drive just east of Sixth Avenue.

Cell phone video from a neighbor shows Hialeah Police arriving to the scene and an officer pumping on the chest of the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man seen holding a gun moments earlier was restrained and taken away.

Another officer was seen trying to console a woman who appeared to be distraught as she saw the injured man on the ground.

The same man was seen lifted and put on a stretcher before being taken away by an ambulance.

The Hialeah Police Department has been very tight lipped with Local 10 News about what happened.

There has also been no word on the condition of the man who was shot, or if the man who shot him will be facing any charges.