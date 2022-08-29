Suspects in custody after bailing out of vehicle in Lauderhill

Several people bailed out of a blue Alfa Romeo Monday that was involved in a robbery the day before inside the parking lot of a South Florida mall.

Sky 10 was above the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 shortly after 2 p.m. as the Miami-Dade Police Department’s helicopter was also following the vehicle.

Sky 10 did not immediately spot any police vehicles following the car on the ground, which was weaving in and out of traffic and traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver eventually exited the highway and was spotted heading east on Oakland Park Boulevard before stopping at The Circle at Inverrary apartment complex located off Northwest 56th Avenue and 25th Street in Lauderhill.

Four men were seen bailing out of the vehicle as the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter was also above the scene. Officers on the ground quickly converged on the area and continued searching for the suspects.

“My initial thoughts was to get my kids in the house,” said resident Brittany Cesar, who witnessed the car pull up and the men inside take off. “Someone could’ve gotten hit as fast as they were going.”

SWAT team members could be seen with guns drawn searching for the suspects.

Eventually, deputies detained up to five people, but authorities have yet to announce any arrests.

Local 10 News received reports that the Alfa Romeo was involved in an armed robbery the parking lot of the Town Center at Boca Raton on Sunday night. Police said theft involved two suspects.

According to police, two suspects approached a woman as she was entering her vehicle in the mall parking lot and pointed a gun at her, demanding her money. The woman had just finished working at True Food Kitchen and was robbed of $250 in cash tips she made at work that day, police said.

That woman described the suspects to police as between the ages of 18 and 20 years old, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants.

The suspects allegedly made their way down to Miami-Dade County Monday before heading back up north.

Anyone with information on the suspects or on the armed robbery is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.