Miami Dolphins create memorial funds in honor of former SVP Jason Jenkins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have created two charity funds in honor of Jason Jenkins, the team’s former Senior Vice President of Community Affairs.

Jenkins passed away suddenly on Saturday. He was 47 years old.

The Jenkins Children’s Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund were created through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

According to the Dolphins, The Jenkins Children’s Fund “will be fully committed to supporting Jenkins’ three children.”

The Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund “will be directed toward helping people through the various organizations Jenkins loved and served.”

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has provided an initial contribution of $2 million, with $1 million going to the educational needs of Jenkins’ children, and $1 million dedicated to continuing Jenkins’ legacy impacting the people of South Florida.

A public celebration of life hosted by the Dolphins and the Jenkins family will be held on Monday, Sept. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium beginning at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by visiting www.miamidolphins.com/remembering-jason-jenkins.