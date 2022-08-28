Dolphins adding veteran edge rusher Trey Flowers, per report

Trey Flowers of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are adding a high-end pass rusher to the team’s already stout defense.

Miami is adding veteran edge rusher Trey Flowers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flowers has played seven seasons in the NFL and is a two-time Super Bowl champion from his days with the New England Patriots.

He left the Pats in 2019 and signed a five-year deal worth $90 million with the Detroit Lions.

After a solid first season in Detroit, injuries limited Flowers to just 14 games combined in 2020 and 2021.

The 29-year-old former fourth-round pick has racked up 160 tackles, 10 forced fumbles and 31.5 sacks over 75 NFL contests.

Flowers now joins a talented group of pass rushers in South Florida that includes Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram.

Miami defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 on Saturday in the team’s final preseason matchup.

The Dolphins will open the season on Sept. 11 at home against New England.