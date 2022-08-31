78º

Pit bull puppy left to die inside dumpster in Plantation, police say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Plantation, Crime, Pets
(Plantation Police Department)

PLANTATION, Fla. – An emaciated puppy was found Tuesday afternoon inside a dumpster in Plantation, authorities said.

The pit bull puppy was discovered around 12:15 p.m. inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster at the Spectra Apartments complex at 4540 NW 10th Place.

According to police, the dog is a small, black male pit bull with white spots.

The dog was transported to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach, where he is being cared for.

Anyone with information about who abandoned the puppy is asked to call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

