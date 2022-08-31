Video shows robber attacking mother in front of her kids in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man attacking and robbing a mother who was with her three young children in North Lauderdale.

The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road.

According to authorities, the victim was entering a grocery store when the man approached her from behind, grabbing her necklace and punching her before he fled the area.

“I turn around and start punching,” the woman told Local 10 News. “He falls down, I fall down, he crushes my daughter in between us.”

The crook yanked what turned out to be a fake gold chain from the victim’s neck.

“I kept swinging, until he fell to the ground,” she said. “I clutched my daughter with everything in me and just kept swinging and yelling for help.”

Ad

The video shows the woman’s son appearing to flag down another customer who had just walked into the store, but the robber takes off running.

“I’m on my back (and my 7-year-old son) took off to run to get help because that’s what I told him to do. I’m clutching onto my 3-year-old with my life,” the victim said. “I swung and swung and swung and fell down and kept swinging and holding on to my daughter for dear life.”

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the robber had pulled into the parking lot of the shopping plaza in a light-colored Nissan.

He is then seen walking a short distance away from the victim and her children before he follows them into the store and attacks the mother.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call BSO Robbery Det. Robert Sokol at 954-321-5018 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), visit browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the U.S.