Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in South Florida road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after a road rage shooting that critically injured a South Florida woman Sunday morning.

West Palm Beach police tweeted a photo of Brien Golden in custody Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after 8:15 a.m. on the 1800 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, when Golden, driving a red Nissan Altima shot the 44-year-old Royal Palm Beach woman, who was sitting at a red light, police said.

Police said the victim followed the assailant onto Interstate 95 all the way up to Martin County until her condition deteriorated. The woman pulled over to wait for EMS and she was airlifted to a nearby trauma center nearly an hour after the shooting took place.

The woman was taken into surgery and was in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Police haven’t elaborated on what led up to the shooting.

Golden was set to be booked into the Palm Beach County jail Wednesday afternoon, police said.