Police seek car in Miami Springs hit-and-run that critically injured motorcyclist

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami Springs police released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle Thursday believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash late last month that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

The crash happened in the late evening hours of Aug. 23. Miami Springs police said the victim was riding east on South Royal Poinciana Boulevard approaching Sheridan Drive when he was struck by what is believed to be a white vehicle on its front right.

The motorcyclist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Miami Springs hit-and-run crash, Aug. 23 (WPLG)

A surveillance still released by police Thursday shows the white vehicle driving on Sheridan Drive at 9:38 p.m., moments before the crash.

The vehicle is believed to be a newer-model four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, police said. The vehicle should have damage to its left front bumper or its left front driver’s side.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Springs police Detective R. Barrios at 305-888-9711.