Argument over karaoke apparently leads to shooting outside Cutler Bay sports bar

Three people were shot overnight outside a sports bar in Cutler Bay.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Shots were fired overnight outside a sports bar in Cutler Bay, and it all allegedly started with an argument over karaoke.

According to a witness, three people were shot during a fight that erupted at a karaoke night event.

The shooting occurred outside the Sandbar Sports Grill on Old Cutler Road near Franjo Road.

According to one man who was there at the time, this all started when two men got into a fight over who was next to sing karaoke.

That dispute spilled outside into the parking lot, at which point one of those men then pulled out a gun and started firing.

The other man, he says, was also armed, and returned fire, resulting in an innocent woman getting caught in the crossfire.

Two other people were also shot, but it’s unclear whether those two are the ones who were shooting at each other.

“One of them was like, ‘No, it’s my turn,’ and the other one was like, ‘No, it’s my turn,’ and it just went into a big brawl from there,” Zachary Ramos said. “When we were running away from the shots, like bullets were flying past us. We could hear this zip coming past our heads and it was just madness.”

In all, the witness said he heard between 10 and 20 gunshots.

Cameras were rolling a short time later as one of the victims was taken to a hospital.

The conditions of those shot have not yet been released.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released by the Miami-Dade Police Department.