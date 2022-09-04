86º

Elementary school teacher facing child porn charges told deputies he thought it was ‘art’

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Palm Beach County elementary school teacher faces child pornography charges. (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have revealed new details regarding a Palm Beach County elementary teacher who was arrested on child porn charges.

Deputies said 54-year-old Edward Parker admitted to looking at child porn.

He also told investigators he believed it was “art,” according to an arrest report.

Parker was arrested on 10 counts of possession of 10 or more files of sexual performance by a child.

A judge set Parker’s bond to $150,000 and ordered him to have no contact with children under the age of 18.

