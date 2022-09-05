Adult gambling causes shooting injuring 3 kids during Broward little league football game, police say

A shooting that injured 3 minors on Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes was related to adults gambling on a little league football game, police said on Monday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the reckless shooting was shortly before 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, at Boyd Anderson High School, at 3050 NW 41 St., in Lauderdale Lakes.

Fire Rescue personnel determined three minors were shot and needed hospitalization for not life-threatening, deputies said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

