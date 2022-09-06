Hialeah couple used trip to movies, ‘spin the bottle’ as ruse to rape 14-year-old, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah couple faces multiple charges after police accused them of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, having invited her for what she thought was a trip to the movies.

According to an arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Jocelyn Gomez knew the victim from when the victim was in middle school and Gomez was in high school.

Police said Gomez had invited the victim to go to the movies at Dolphin Mall.

Instead, when Gomez and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Enmanuel Martinez, arrived to the girl’s house, they told the victim they were instead heading to their apartment in Hialeah, police wrote.

The three began to watch a movie at the apartment, when Gomez asked the victim if she wanted to play “spin the bottle,” which she agreed to, according to the report.

“The victim was daring (Martinez) and (Gomez) to do normal things, such as sing and dance,” an investigator wrote. “(Martinez) then dared the victim to take her shirt off and the victim told him no several times. (Gomez) then began to entice the victim to take her shirt off.”

Police wrote that the victim took her shirt off and then put it back on. That’s when Gomez “began to entice the victim to kiss (her boyfriend),” officers said.

“The victim told (Gomez) that she was not going to, because that was her boyfriend and she did not see him like that,” police wrote. “(Gomez) then told the victim that it was okay because they have done this for about a year. The victim replied to (Gomez) that she felt uncomfortable kissing him.”

The victim told police that Martinez then lunged at her and kissed her without her consent. She told officers that she was in “shock” from what happened, saying she viewed them only as friends, and asked to leave.

As the victim and Gomez were about to leave, Martinez said, in Spanish “I can’t leave,” and the victim asked him why, police said.

“I can’t leave with my d--- up,” Martinez said in Spanish, according to police.

According to the report, the victim said she laughed and then Martinez exposed himself to her and began to touch himself in front of her. The victim asked Gomez to “control her boyfriend,” police said.

Instead, police said Gomez told the victim to “let him finish and they could leave.”

Martinez then pinned the girl down, fondled her and then raped her while Gomez watched, police said.

During this time, the victim was telling Martinez “no” multiple times and even hit him, but eventually “remained quiet” out of fear that Martinez would hit her or wouldn’t take her home, police said.

Martinez reportedly told the victim that “they have done this before” and that she was “the hottest friend that (Gomez) has brought.”

After the assault, police said Gomez told the victim that she would “call her after she didn’t have her period for them all to have a threesome.”

“The victim stated during the car ride to her house, they kept telling her that she couldn’t tell anyone, because they could get in trouble,” investigators wrote.

A friend urged the victim to tell her father, police said.

Police arrested the couple Friday. They said Martinez confessed to the crimes.

Martinez faces two counts of sexual battery on a child over 12 and one count each of lewd and lascivious exhibition and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child over 12.

Court record show Gomez faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery, a felony, plus misdemeanor charges of failing to report a sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery.