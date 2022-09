Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed by a shark in the Bahamas.

BAHAMAS – Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed by a shark in the Bahamas.

The victim is said to be a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania.

Police said she was snorkeling off Rose Island, near Nassau, on Tuesday afternoon when she was attacked by a bull shark.

Local 10 News has learned the victims were traveling on a cruise with her family. Up to seven other people were in the water snorkeling at the time of the attack.

Authorities have yet to provide any additional details.