‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.

“As you know, there is a downside to people from the outside who come to steal things from our beautiful beachside community, also known as Martin County. You know what that is,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said the owner outfitted the vessel with special equipment on the floorboards that facilitated law enforcement officials to track and apprehend any robbers.

According to the suspects’ arrest reports, the men pulled into the parking lot of the Casino Miami at 3500 Northwest 37th Ave. with the SUV attached to the catamaran and trailer.

Miami-Dade police say they initiated a traffic stop and detained both Molina and Abreu.

“Aside from outstanding cooperation with the Miami-Dade Police and specialized task force, Betancourt also failed to realize that the boat’s owner, like many now, brilliantly outfitted the vessel with special equipment, which allowed us to track the suspect before he got the vessel dockside,” the sheriff’s office posted.

“Soon, he will be able to reflect about his decision to travel to the sunny-side of the #WrongExit, where he will now reside with friends who made like side decisions, and where the next real trip he gets to take, will be courtside,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Police say Molina and Abreu were transported to jail and are facing charges of grand theft of over $100,000.