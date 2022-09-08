Man driving for Uber despite DUI history arrested for DUI hit-and-run crash

Prosecutors accused Alexis Toro, who is registered as an Uber driver, of driving drunk, causing a crash, and fleeing while someone suffered from serious injuries.

MIAMI – Police officers accused a man who drives passengers for a living with Uber of a DUI hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County. Prosecutors aren’t charging him for the DUI.

Alexis Toro, who has a 2009 DUI record, was driving drunk when he crashed on Wednesday in front of the Sunny Isles Police Department’s headquarters, records show.

A person in the car Toro, 41, struck, while driving his silver Honda Accord, suffered serious injuries after being ejected from the car, police said. Toro didn’t stop to help and drove away, police said.

Police officers caught up to Toro about a block away. According to the arrest report, Toro “slurred his speech” and he was having a “difficult time standing on his feet.”

Officers also reported that Toro reeked of alcohol. The department didn’t have a police officer certified on field sobriety tests available to perform a test on Toro, police said.

Corrections booked him at about 8 a.m., on Wednesday, records show. He appeared in front of Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer, who said in court that officers “observed a container of vodka” near the driver’s seat.

Ad

A spokesperson for Uber reported their records showed Toro was not working for the ride-sharing service at the time of the crash or in the hours leading up to it.

Court records show Toro is only facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, and he was released on a $5,000 bond on Thursday.

Toro’s arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m., on Oct. 7.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.