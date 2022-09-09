Missing hiker from South Florida found dead after going missing in California

Search continues for former Broward resident missing after hike in Santa Barbara

GAVIOTA, Calif. – Authorities located the body of a South Florida man who went missing while hiking in California.

The five-day search for Tim Sgrignoli came to an end Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old had last been seen on the Gaviota Peak Trial on Sunday.

He went to find help for his girlfriend, who got overheated during their hike, but he never returned.

Police believe heat played a contributing factor in his death.

Sgrignoli graduated from Pompano Beach High School and was class valedictorian.