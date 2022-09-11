82º

First responders in Fort Lauderdale join mayor for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Parker Branton, Reporter

Events were held across South Florida on Sunday morning to honor the lives lost during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Events were held across South Florida on Sunday morning to honor the lives lost during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The sound of bagpipes filled the air at the Fort Lauderdale Fire Museum Sunday morning.

A crowd of local firefighters, police and other first responders attended the 9/11 ceremony.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis was on hand for the patriotic ceremony remembering the victims and heroes who were there when the towers came down.

“The foundations of the buildings were shaken but certainly the foundations of America were not,” said Trantalis.

