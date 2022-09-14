Vigil held for Liberty City grandmother who was innocent victim of shootout

An emotional vigil in remembrance was held Tuesday evening in Liberty City.

MIAMI – An emotional vigil in remembrance was held Tuesday evening in Liberty City.

But also, a call for justice.

Neighbors and family members of 85-year-old Elizabeth Level came together to honor a woman described as the bedrock of her community.

“She was the matriarch. They all honored her, they loved her, and they respected her,” said Dr. Steven Caldwell.

Level was shot and killed while sitting on her front porch Friday evening.

Police say she was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout.

“It’s us today, and it may be them tomorrow. And I know their family would want them to say something,” said Reese Level, the victim’s grandniece.

Family members at the vigil spoke to those in attendance, pleading that someone come forward to find the shooters.

“There is no reason that an 85-year-old grandmother cannot sit in front of a home that she has since 1971 in peace and have quiet enjoyment,” said neighbor Nykeah Cohen.

Ad

Grandma Liz, as many knew her, was a popular and beloved figure in her community.

“If somebody need something, she would help them out. She just check on everybody to make sure they are ok,” said neighbor Philmore Kendrick.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.