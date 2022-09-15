Broward County Public Schools launches bus tracking app

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Parents and guardians of Broward County Public Schools students now have new technology to help them track their child’s school bus.

The Here Comes the Bus app and website launched on Thursday, Sept. 15, will allow parents of students riding public busses to track the school bus in real-time via their smartphones.

Parents and guardians will use the School District code and student’s last name and ID number to gain access to their student’s bus only. The system is password-protected and available in English, Spanish and French.

BCPS is asking students to arrive at the assigned bus stop at least 10 minutes before the stop time. Students who are 9 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Students are not allowed to eat, drink or chew gum on the bus.

For more information about the the Here Comes the Bus App, click on this link.

For more information about the BCPS transportation services, visit this page, e-mail register2ride@browardschools.com or call 754-321-4499.