79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Police seek suspect that injures 5 in North Miami shooting

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured five adults late Thursday night in North Miami.

According to Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131 Street and 10 Avenue.

Police officers found the five adults suffering from “varying non-life threatening injuries to their lower extremities” shortly after 11:15 p.m., according to Brooks.

Four individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and one remained at the scene.

The bullets also damaged a car.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police officers were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram