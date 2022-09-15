Police seek suspect that injures 5 in North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured five adults late Thursday night in North Miami.

According to Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131 Street and 10 Avenue.

Police officers found the five adults suffering from “varying non-life threatening injuries to their lower extremities” shortly after 11:15 p.m., according to Brooks.

Four individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and one remained at the scene.

The bullets also damaged a car.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police officers were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

