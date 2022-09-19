87º

Videos show thief regularly stealing mail in Sunrise

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Authorities are searching for a thief who has been targeting mailboxes in South Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Several videos show a thief who rides either a moped or a motorcycle has been stealing mail from Sunrise residents in Broward County.

Doug Hughes said the thief stole a package while combing through the neighborhood’s mailboxes.

The thief took license plate tags, bills, and small packages from the residents at the Banyan Estates community just off Northwest 94 Avenue.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

