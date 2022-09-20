Criminal investigation underway after Florida Gov. DeSantis flies undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

WASHINGTON – Flights are now a part of a criminal investigation after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent 48 migrants from a shelter in San Antonio to the island resort of Martha’s Vineyard last week.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called DeSantis’ actions, “A political stunt.”

White House and immigrant rights groups have linked his actions to human trafficking where migrants are being treated like “human cargo” to score political points.

“They are fleeing persecution only to be used as a political pawn by the governor, said Jean-Pierre. “People in Florida should be asking why is he doing this?”

With less than 50 days until the midterm elections, the nation faces a surge of border encounters which countries include Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

“What’s on my watch now is Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and the ability to send them back to those states is not rational,” said Biden.

“To see anyone from those 3 countries – Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua to be treated like some kind of pawn cause these are people trying to escape brutal dictatorship,” said U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

When asked about reports saying DeSantis next round of migrant flights is turned towards his home state of Delaware,

Biden answered, “He should come visit--we have a beautiful shoreline.”