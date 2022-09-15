Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sends 2 planes containing illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event at Diamond D Ranch in Jacksonville.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Governor of Florida has sent a group of illegal immigrants out of his state and to one he calls a sanctuary destination.

A statement from DeSantis’ Communications Director Taryn Fenske confirmed that two planes containing immigrants who came into the United States illegally landed in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

The statement began:

“I can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations. States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as “sanctuary states” and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies.”

The total number of migrants who were sent to Massachusetts is not known.

There has been no indication of whether any more migrants will be sent from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, or any other location considered sanctuary.

This transport of immigrants comes after the Florida Legislature approved $12 million for a program to facilitate the removal and relocation of undocumented immigrants to sanctuary states.

The statement went on:

“Florida’s immigration relocation program both targets human smugglers found in Florida and preempts others from entering.”