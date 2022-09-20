Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County.

Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over.

“Our officers are on the lookout for someone that matches that description (of the thief),” said Sunrise Police Officer Justin Yarborough.

The subject being sought keeps showing up at the same mailboxes, again and again, and mil continues to go missing.

“An individual on a two-wheel vehicle moving from mailbox to mailbox being picked up on some of these doorbell cameras,” said Yarborough.

Postal inspector Ivan Ramirez spoke with local 10 about the charges mail theft suspects can face if caught and convicted.

The minimum mandatory is about five years just for mail theft alone.

“This is a federal matter and so even though you may think it is a petty crime, it is not a big deal, it is a big deal,” said Ramirez. “Identify theft, mail theft, we take it extremely seriously.”

Meanwhile, two Sunrise residents are missing their vehicle tag registrations while others are missing bills and other important pieces of mail.

Resident Doug Hughes lost a pricey fossil shark tooth he ordered online.

“There is an ongoing investigation in that particular area,” explained federal agent, U.S. Postal Inspector Ivan Ramirez. “Our investigators are working with detectives in Sunrise and BSO.”

The crime trend isn’t new and identity, mail theft is rampant all across South Florida.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout as their investigation continues.

Postal Inspectors are advising the public that If any mail thieves are caught in the act, save the video and alert your local postal inspectors.

Report suspected mail losses to postal inspectors by calling 877-876-2455 or at www.uspis.gov.

Anyone with information is also urged to call Sunrise police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

For tips on how to keep yourself safe from mail theft please visit: USPS.com.